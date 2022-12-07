Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among winners at People’s Choice Awards

E! Entertainment/NBC

Taylor Swift was a big winner at The People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, taking home all three trophies she was up for, including Female Artist of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for “Anti-Hero,” and The Album of 2022 for Midnights.

Taylor was not present for the ceremony and her categories were not handed out during the telecast.

Midnight stopped the Billboard 200 for five of its first six weeks, and “Anti-Hero” has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks — making it the 10th song in Billboard history to do so.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles was named Male Artist of 2022, though he wasn’t present to pick up his award, either. He was nominated for six awards overall, including The Drama Movie Star of 2022 for his performance in Don’t Worry Darling. While he didn’t win in that category, the film itself was named The Drama Movie of 2022, and its director — Harry’s ex, Olivia Wilde — accepted the trophy.

Other winners at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards include BTS, who nabbed The Group of 2022 and the Concert Tour of 2022 for BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage, and Lizzo, who took home The Song of 2022 for “It’s About Damn Time,” as well as The People’s Champion Award.

