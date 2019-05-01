Taylor Swift gives sneak peek of BBMAs performance

TAS Rights ManagementWant a sneak peek of Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s Billboard Music Awards performance? The two have released a Spotify vertical video of their song “ME!” giving fans a hint at what they can expect from their show opener tonight.

“Brendon and I shot our @Spotify vertical video at rehearsals in Vegas to give you a sneak peek of our @BBMAs performance,” Taylor tweeted.

In the clip, posted to Spotify’s Today’s Hits section, the two dance and lip-sync around a stage filled with multi-colored street lamps.

The Billboard Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Taylor has also released limited-edition vinyl versions of her single “ME!” They’re available until May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET on Taylor’s website, so get ‘em while you can.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.