Taylor Swift gets flowers from Beyoncé after historic Grammy night: "Best Friday EVER"

After they both made history at the Grammys on Sunday, Taylor Swift revealed on her Instagram Story Friday that Beyoncé sent her flowers and a note of congratulations.

“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace and greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” Taylor wrote, along with a photo of the beautiful bouquet, the note from Bey and a cameo appearance from her cat, Olivia.

“Olivia likes them too,” Taylor added.

The note from Beyoncé reads, “Taylor — Congratulations on your GRAMMY. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B.”

Taylor responded, “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”

With her 28th Grammy win, Beyoncé became the most decorated female artist of all time. Taylor, meanwhile, became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times, and one of only four artists to achieve the feat.

