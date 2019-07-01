Taylor Swift furious that Kanye West's ex-manager just purchased her entire back catalog

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is living what she calls "my worst nightmare": A man she hates has just bought her entire music back catalog.

Billboard reports that Ithaca Holdings, which is owned by artist manager Scooter Braun, has just purchased Big Machine Label Group, Taylor's former record company, for more than $300 million. This means that Braun will own all of Taylor's back catalog, from her 2006 self-titled debut album through 2017's Reputation. The latter was the last album Taylor released under her contract with Big Machine before leaving the label in November of 2018 for Universal Music Group.



Here's the problem: Braun manages numerous artists, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, but he also used to manage Taylor's enemy, Kanye West.

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years," Taylor writes in a lengthy Tumblr post explaining why the purchase is her "worst-cast scenario."

She says Braun was involved in the infamous Kim Kardashian leak of the phone call that attacked Taylor's honesty, and she accuses Braun of encouraging Justin and Kanye to bully her online about it. She also blames Braun for Kanye's "Famous" video, which shows lifelike mannequins lying naked in a bed -- one of them clearly Taylor. She describes the video as "revenge porn...which strips my body naked."

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," Taylor explains.

She goes on to describe Scott Borchetta -- the owner of Big Machine and the man who signed her to her first record deal -- as "someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept." After noting earlier that she unsuccessfully attempted to purchase her back catalog from Borchetta, Taylor declares, "He knew what he was doing; they both did," she admonishes. "Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

She signed her post, "Sad and grossed out, Taylor."

Taylor's new album, Lover, will be released August 23 on her new label, UMG.

