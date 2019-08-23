Taylor Swift finally releases 'Lover' album

Republic Records

Republic RecordsFollowing a weeks-long full-on publicity blitz, culminating with a live, Thursday morning performance in New York's Central Park on ABC's Good Morning America, Taylor Swift at midnight last night finally released her much-anticipated Lover album.

"This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos," Taylor tweeted, five minutes after the album's release. "It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud."

That last comment was of course a reference to Lover being first album of which Taylor has complete ownership. Earlier this summer, her former record company, including her masters, was purchased by Scooter Braun, a move Taylor denounced in a passionate Tumblr post.

Taylor also confirmed on GMA Thursday that she'll re-record all her old albums starting later next year, a move clearly intended to deny her former label, as much as possible, control over her back catalog, not to mention potentially millions of dollars of income from it.

Earlier Thursday, Taylor officially debuted the music video for Lover's romantic title track, a week after she released the single.

Taylor will open the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. It’ll mark her first VMAs performance since she performed “Bad Blood” in 2015, and 10 years since Kanye West infamously stormed the stage to interrupt her acceptance speech for Video of the Year.

Lover is already the top-selling album on iTunes. It's available now from all the usual retailers. Here's the track list:

"I Forgot that You Existed"

"Cruel Summer"

"Lover"

"The Man"

"The Archer"

"I Think He Knows"

"Miss America & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Paper Rings"

"Cornelia Street"

"Death by a Thousand Cuts"

"London Boy"

"Soon You'll Get Better" (feat. Dixie Chicks)

"False God"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Afterglow"

"ME!" featuring Brendon Urie

"It's Nice to Have a Friend"

"Daylight"

