Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa & SZA to headline first-ever Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift; John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TASAmazon's bringing some real star power to promote its upcoming Prime Day.

Amazon Music just announced that Taylor Swift will headline online retail giant's first-ever Prime Day Concert.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also perform at the show on July 10, which will also be streamed live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Naturally, there's a tie in with Alexa. If you've got one of the smart devices, you can now ask, "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert playlist on Amazon Music" to get yourself psyched up for the show before it. You can also say "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert" or "Alexa, show me the Prime Day Concert" to check out Taylor and company on your Fire TV or Echo Show devices.

Prime Day -- with offers discounts on thousands of items available for purchase on Amazon -- starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15. For the first time ever, it'll run for 48 hours.

