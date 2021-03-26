Taylor Swift drops melancholy "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" featuring Maren Morris

Taylor Swift tapped country superstar Maren Morris to breathe new life into a song she recorded over a decade ago but never released, which she renamed “You All Over Me (From The Vault).” The song dropped Friday at the stroke of midnight.

The melancholy single details the haze that follows a devastating breakup and the struggle of rediscovering one’s independence, especially when everything is a reminder of the lost love.

The gentle acoustic guitar and banjo-led single is reminiscent of The Chicks‘ “Landslide,” which highlights the emotional lyrics that were penned by a then-teenage Swift.

While the Grammy winner’s songwriting has gained strength since her Fearless era in 2008, Swift’s mastery of conveying emotions through imagery rings clear in this previously unreleased single, making “You All Over Me” a truly devastating breakup single.

Releasing the song’s lyric video, the 31-year-old singer opted to showcase the words against a backdrop of rain hitting the wet pavement.

“I lived, and I learned / Had you, got burned / Held out, and held on / God knows, too long and wasted time / Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here/ But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me,” Swift and Morris harmonize in the chorus.

In the end, Swift realizes that she cannot separate herself from the relationship just yet and acknowledges that it has permanently changed her — so, in the end, she will always carry a piece of her ex with her.

“You All Over Me (From The Vault)” is one of the bonus tracks that will be featured on the hotly anticipated Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album, due out April 9. The album features 20 singles and six bonus tracks, which fans can pre order now for $13 on Swift’s website.

By Megan Stone

