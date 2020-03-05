Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift is rallying to help her Nashville hometown after the city was hit with deadly tornadoes Tuesday.

The Tennessean confirms the singer has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

“Nashville is my home," Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. "And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

“I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund,” she added, encouraging others to do the same and providing a link to the donation page.

The two tornadoes that swept through the city killed more than two dozen people and destroyed numerous homes and businesses.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.