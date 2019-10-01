Taylor Swift doesn’t pay attention to the charts – but her pal Ed Sheeran is a “chart monger”

Erik Madigan Heck for Rolling Stone

Erik Madigan Heck for Rolling StoneTaylor Swift still rules the charts with her music, but she doesn’t let the charts rule her.

In some new tidbits from her recent Rolling Stone cover story, the singer says she doesn’t get caught up in “chart battles” as much now.

“I’m just a little more chill about stuff like that now,” she says. “Obviously, you want to do well, and you want to do things that people like and you want people not to make fun of you for that. A lot of the pressure that I feel in my career is just the fact that I’m compared to everything I’ve ever accomplished in the past and also new artists. I can’t live in that pressure cooker.”

Plus, she adds that she doesn’t even know how charts work anymore. Her pal, Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, is “such a chart monger,” she says.

“He’s obsessed with how it works and the math of it,” Taylor says. “I have no idea what goes on with the math with it now, it used to be so easy.”

While she may not care too much about chart placement, she does get excited about YouTube views. Her video for "ME!" racked up a record 65.2 million views in just 24 hours back in April, making it the biggest 24-hour debut for a solo artist.

“[I] was stoked about the 'ME!' music video getting that many YouTube views,” she says. “I was like, well, that’s like, that’s something to write home about.”

Lover debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart with the biggest sales week for any album since her own Reputation back in 2017. It's her sixth #1 album overall.

