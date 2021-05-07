Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and more nominated for best music documentary at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Courtesy of Netflix

There’s some stiff competition this year in the best music documentary category at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The nominees in the fan-voted category, announced Friday, include Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Demi Lovato’s Dancing with the Devil, Ariana Grande’s Excuse Me, I Love You, Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry, Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder, and BTS’ Break the Silence: The Movie.

Also competing in the category is The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, as well as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Tina, and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Fan voting for best music documentary will open on MTV’s Instagram Stories on May 10 and close May 11.

The winner will be announced during MTV’s first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which airs Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles the previous night at the same time.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.