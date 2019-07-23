Taylor Swift debuts "honest and emotional" new song, "The Archer"

TAS Rights Management

TAS Rights ManagementWith exactly a month to go before the release of her new album Lover, Taylor Swift is treating fans to one of the most personal tracks on the album.

The singer officially announced the release of the song, called “The Archer,” during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, after fans correctly predicted it would be the fifth song on the Lover track list...and iTunes spilled the beans earlier in the day on its pre-order page.

On the moody track, produced by Taylor’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, Taylor sings, “I’ve been the archer/I’ve been the prey/Who could ever leave me, darling/But who could stay?”

Fans have long theorized that Taylor makes the most emotional song on every album track number five. Past examples include "Delicate," "Dear John," "White Horse" and "All You Had to Do Was Stay."

"Track five is kind of a tradition that really started with you guys. Instinctively, I was putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest and emotional song on track five," Taylor said on the live stream, adding that once fans pointed it out, she started doing it deliberately.

And as if the song itself wasn’t personal enough, Taylor also announced on the live stream that the four deluxe editions of her album -- available at Target -- will include actual pages from her diaries.

The special editions are in honor of Taylor’s 13th year of putting out albums. Thirteen, of course, is Taylor’s favorite number.

Lover, featuring the hits "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down," comes out August 23.

