Taylor Swift debunks fan theory about name of her next album

Taylor Swift is known for leaving Easter eggs in her projects for fans, but when it comes to a theory regarding the name of her her next album, the pop star chalked it up to one simple mistake.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the talk show host brought up the fan theory that Swift’s next album would be named “woodvale” because the word faintly appears on her folklore album cover.

In explaining the word’s appearance, the 31-year-old singer admitted that she’s “annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints” for fans, but “sometimes she takes it too far and makes a mistake.”

“Basically when I was making Folklore… I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management… and so I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as Folklore,” she explained. “Chose a random name, chose woodvale, wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album cover and we forgot to take the fake codename off.”

Swift added that her recently released ninth studio album Evermore, which dropped December 11, also had a codename of November.

“But we remembered to take [the codename] off of all the mockups of the album covers before we released them this time,” she said. “So we learned our lesson.”