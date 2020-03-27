Taylor Swift curates playlist of inspiring female artists for Women's History Month

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIn honor of Women’s History Month, Taylor Swift is guest-curating Spotify’s Amplify playlist with female artists that have inspired her along the way.

The playlist features 51 songs from artists including Michelle Branch, Dixie Chicks, Jewel, TLC, Paramore, Tracy Chapman, Shakira, Carly Simon, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and more.

“At the end of Women’s History Month, I wanted to make a playlist of songs and artists who made music that became the soundtrack to my life for a time, a phase, endless rides on the school bus, getting my license and driving around alone, screaming into a hairbrush and deciding ultimately that I wanted to make music too,” Taylor says in a statement.

She adds, “I see these women as my faraway mentors, who taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical. These female professors guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually and emotionally without even knowing it. And though I haven’t met most of these women, I will forever be grateful to them.”

On Twitter, Taylor described the playlist as “nostalgic comfort vibes.” You can check it out Spotify now.

