Taylor Swift confirms track list and guest artists for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has confirmed the track list and featured artists on her re-recorded version of 2012’s Red, after fans decoded the info from a puzzle she shared just a day earlier.



“I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good & right,” Taylor wrote on social media. “Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version).”



As previously guessed, the album’s vault tracks will feature Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.



“I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life,” Taylor wrote. “I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together.”



She added, “We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet. Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red.”



Red (Taylor’s Version) drops November 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.