Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & more added to Saturday's One World broadcast

Taylor Swift has joined the lineup, as have Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams.

The list of non-musician celebrities taking part has also expanded: Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham are all on board as well.

In addition, there will be a six-hour streaming event ahead of the two-hour TV special, with 80 stars taking part. Those include John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis Fonsi, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Ben Platt, Hozier, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox and many, many more.

As previously reported, the telecast will air across all major TV networks and their digital platforms starting at 8 p.m. ET, with hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. Previously announced performers include Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.

