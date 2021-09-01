Taylor Swift celebrates ‘folklore”s first anniversary with exclusive Urban Outfitters collection

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s surprise eighth studio album, folklore, celebrated its first anniversary on July 24 and, to celebrate the occasion, the “Cardigan” singer is rolling out exclusive merchandise with Urban Outfitters.

Taylor’s partnership with the retailer allows her to roll out all the stops for her celebratory collection, which currently features a limited-edition hoodie, tee shirts, and an exclusive double-LP vinyl sleeve.

Each clothing item celebrates a track that appeared on folklore, with a burnt umber-colored hoodie bearing a lyric from “Peace” that reads, “I’m a fire and I’ll keep your brittle heart warm.”

The merchandise line also features an oversized white tee that bears Taylor’s face on the front and folklore‘s track list on the back.

Another tee shirt, which is also a burnt umber color, celebrates the track “August” with the lyric “August slipped away into a moment of time” emblazoned across the chest.

The folklore double LP features 17 tracks, including “The Lakes,” all of which appeared on the Deluxe Edition of folklore, and retails for $29.

Both tee shirts are being sold for $39, while the hoodie can be purchased for $75, all for a limited time.

