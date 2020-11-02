Taylor Swift can now legally re-record her old masters

Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

New music from Taylor Swift is possibly on the way. The “Shake It Off” singer is finally able to re-record her old masters, which were famously sold to her nemesis, Scooter Braun, over a year ago.

Swift’s first label, Big Machine Label Group that was owned by Scott Borchetta, was sold to the super producer seemingly against her wishes in June 2019. Big Machine had been Swift’s label for the majority of her career and owns the back catalogue of her albums leading up to 2017’s Reputation.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” the Grammy Award winner remarked in lengthy post on Tumblr regarding the sale. “This is my worst case scenario.”

Pun intended, there is a lot of “Bad Blood” between Swift and Braun, as the singer went onto detail in her Tumblr post, “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years. “

Later, in an interview with Good Morning America, Swift — now signed with Universal Music Group — revealed the one way she can lay claim to her masters, which is re-recording her old albums.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she said at the time. “It’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy. I’m really excited.”

By releasing re-recorded copies of her singles, they’ll be placed in direct competition with her original recordings.

Now that November 2020 is here, chances are high that Taylor Swift is rushing to the recording studio and is hard at work.

Fans have been celebrating, too, with #TaylorIsFree becoming a trending hashtag on Twitter.