Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish line up "SNL" appearances this fall

NBCUniversalTaylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish are heading to Saturday Night Live this fall.

Both Billie and Camila will be making their SNL debuts – with Billie as the musical guest for the season premiere on September 28 and Camila performing on the October 12 episode.

Taylor will return to SNL on October 5, making her third appearance as musical guest. She’ll perform songs from her new album, Lover.

Woody Harrelson hosts on September 28, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes her SNL hosting debut on October 5 and Stranger Things’ David Harbour hosts for the first time on October 12. Kristen Stewart and Eddie Murphy are also lined up as hosts for season 45.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.