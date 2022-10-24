Taylor Swift breaks streaming records with ‘Midnights’

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s Midnights broke all kinds of streaming records less than 24 hours after its release on Friday.

On Spotify, the album became the most streamed album in a single day. Taylor also became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, breaking the record set by Bad Bunny earlier this year.

In response to the Spotify news, Taylor tweeted to her fans, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Midnights also broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. The song “Lavender Haze” debuted at number one on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

And on Amazon Music, Taylor had the most first day album streams globally of any artist, as well as the most Alexa requests ever.

