Taylor Swift breaks her silence on the leaked Kanye call, reminds fans "what really matters"

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift is breaking her silence after video of her entire, unedited call with Kanye West was leaked over the weekend, proving she was telling the truth about what she did and didn’t know about his song, “Famous.”

Taylor took to her Instagram Story and used her response to bring attention to a good cause.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…”

“SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Taylor wrote, providing a link to donate to Feeding America.

In her next slide, Taylor continued, “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

The leaked video of the Kanye call shows that the rapper never told Taylor he was planning to call her a “b****” in the song, something Taylor had maintained all along. On Saturday, #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending on social media, and so was #TaylorToldtheTruth.

