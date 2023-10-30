Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Beth Garrabrant

These days, the only person who can break Taylor Swift‘s records is, well, Taylor Swift. She’s done it again with her latest release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Spotify says that on October 27, the day the album was released, Taylor became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history — a record she first captured in 2022. Plus, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day of 2023 so far.

In addition, Spotify says that one of the album’s five “From the Vault” tracks, “Slut!,” debuted at #1 on the Spotify U.S. chart with over five million streams, while “Style” topped the streaming service’s global chart. On Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 chart, the first 21 spots are taken up by the 21 songs on the standard edition of 1989 (TV).

A deluxe edition of the album includes a remix of “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar. That’s in position #23 on the chart.

Meanwhile, another “From the Vault” track, “Say Don’t Go,” was co-written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. She tells Rolling Stone of Taylor, “She was very particular about how she said certain things. It was a really interesting experience. She gets her audience. She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something.”

“I hope they release this as a single,” she adds. “Because I think it’s a f****** hit.”

