Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, "Old Town Road" were tops on Amazon Music this year

Valheria RochaReady for even more end-of-the-year stats from a music streaming service? Now it's Amazon Music's turn.

The platform says its most streamed artist of the year was Taylor Swift, and the biggest albums were Taylor's Lover, Girl by country/pop star Maren Morris, and WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish.

When it comes to individual songs, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus was tops, along with "Girl" by Maren Morris, "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers, "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, and country superstar Garth Brooks' "Stronger Than Me."

But it turns out an awful lot of people who listen to Amazon Music spent the year pondering "Old Town Road." It was the most requested song on Alexa, and even fans who didn't know its name were asking for it -- according to Amazon, "Alexa, play the song that goes ‘I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road'” was the most requested lyric of 2019.

In addition, of the top 50 Alexa requests for country song lyrics, 44 of them were some variation on "Old Town Road." When it came to hip-hop, "Old Town Road" was also the most-requested song by lyrics, followed by Lil Tecca's "Ransom." For that song, fans asked, "Alexa, play the song that goes, 'I got black, I got white.'”

Finally, Amazon's music experts have put together a list of the best songs of the past decade. Among them: "Uptown Funk," "Call Me Maybe," "Hello," "Closer," "We Found Love," "Shape of You," "Happy," "Royals," "Blank Space," "Despacito," "Thrift Shop," "Party Rock Anthem," "California Gurls," "Fancy," "All About That Bass," "Born This Way," "Get Lucky" and "Shallow."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.