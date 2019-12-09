Taylor Swift, Beyoncé nominated for Best Original Song Golden Globes

Taylor Swift has been nominated for a Best Original Song Golden Globe for “Beautiful Ghosts,” a song she co-wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for the upcoming movie CATS, based on Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.

This is Taylor’s third Golden Globe nomination in this category: She also received nods for “Safe & Sound,” from The Hunger Games, and “Sweeter Than Fiction,” from One Chance.

Beyoncé is also nominated for co-writing “Spirit,” one of the songs from Disney’s CGI-animated version of The Lion King that came out this year. She’s been nominated in this category twice before, for co-writing the song “Listen,” from Dreamgirls, and co-writing the song “Once In a Lifetime,” from the movie Cadillac Records. Beyoncé’s also been nominated for a Golden Globe for acting in Dreamgirls.

The other nominees in the Best Original Song Golden Globe category include Elton John and Bernie Taupin for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from Rocketman, Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez for “Into the Unknown” from the Frozen II soundtrack, and “Stand Up,” from the movie Harriet, written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo. Erivo also received a Best Actress nod for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

