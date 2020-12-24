Taylor Swift banner removed from Staples Center a year after hockey fans called it a jinx

A Taylor Swift banner hanging at Los Angeles’ Staples Center has been removed — a year after fans of the L.A. Kings hockey team complained it was a jinx, according to Entertainment Weekly.

After winning the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, and nearly making it there in 2013, the Los Angeles Kings have fallen on hard times, recently holding the title for the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the league.

The evermore singer was honored with the banner in recognition of her record of the most sold-out shows at the venue in 2015, but Kings fans think it’s no coincidence that the team hasn’t won a playoff since then.

Back in October 2019, the banner was covered up during home games after fan complaints. And on Tuesday, sports journalist Arash Markazi posted a photo on Twitter confirming the banner was finally gone.

“No comment yet from [Staples Center owner] AEG on the whereabouts of the Taylor Swift banner but it is no longer up at Staples Center,” he added.

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement, they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, told the Los Angeles Times.

He added, “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

By George Costantino

