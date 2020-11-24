Taylor Swift Announces ‘Folklore’ Intimate Concert Film For Disney+

Big news for Swifties! Taylor Swift has announced that a film detailing how she and “Folklore” collaborators, Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, created her latest album will come to Disney+.

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” will show the creative process of Taylor’s “Folklore” album while miles apart from her collaborators.

For the first time, Taylor will perform each song in the album’s order with Vernon appearing to help tell the meaning behind each song.

The special was filmed at Dessner’s Long Pond recording studio in Upstate New York in September using a robotic camera to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” streams exclusively on Disney+ on November 25th.