Taylor Swift announces Eras tour: “It’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career”

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is going back on tour.

In a special announcement first shared on Good Morning America, the Midnights singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her “musical eras of my career.”

“Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” Taylor said. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

This is the eleven-time Grammy winner’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation Tour and Swift will be supported by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

The tour, which will visit stadiums across the U.S., will start March 18 in Glendale, AZ, and wrap up with two shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on August 4 and 5. In between, Taylor will visit Detroit’s Ford Field, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, among other major venues. International dates will be announced later.

Taylor has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; fans can register for presale tickets now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 pm E.T. Once registered, fans receive a code, which gives them the opportunity to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15, starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Those tickets will start at $49 and go up to $449. VIP packages range from $199 to $899, on a first-come, first- served basis.

Fans who’d already been verified from Taylor’s canceled 2020 Lover Fest tour will receive preferred access to participate in the Taylor Swift Tix Presale, once registered with the same Ticketmaster Account as the previous purchase.

All other public ticket sales begin Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The announcement of Taylor’s Eras tour comes nearly two weeks after she released her record-breaking new album, Midnights, which sold over a million copies in just the first three days of sales.

