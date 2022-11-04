Taylor Swift announces additional dates on the Eras tour

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift knew that the initial round of dates she announced for her upcoming Eras tour wouldn’t be enough to satisfy fans. That’s why she’s just added a round of new dates to her itinerary.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected…we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

The new shows include April 14 in Tampa, FL; May 5 in Nashville, TN; May 14 in Philadelphia; May 21 in Foxborough, MA; May 28 in East Rutherford, NJ; July 23 in Seattle, WA; July 28 in Santa Clara, CA; and August 3 in Los Angeles, CA. Some of the opening acts are slightly different than the ones she’s already announced for those cities.

Verified fan presales start November 15.

When she first announced the tour, Taylor wrote that it would be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

