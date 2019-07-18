Taylor Swift and Madonna are world's most admired musicians, says new poll

Michael Kovac/WireImageTaylor Swift and Madonna are not only among the world's most successful musicians -- they're also among the most admired.

A new poll conducted by the market research firm YouGov, which surveyed 42,000 people in 41 countries, ranked Taylor and Madonna at #10 and #11 respectively on the list of the World's Most Admired Women. They are the only musicians on the list.

On the list of World's Most Admired Men, there are a few Indian and Chinese celebrities who sing, but that's not what they're primarily famous for -- which means Taylor and Madonna are the only musicians overall on the survey.

The World's Most Admired Woman, according to the poll, is Michelle Obama, followed by Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Watson.

Bill Gates in the World's Most Admired Man, followed by Barack Obama, Jackie Chan, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

Interestingly, in the YouGov survey of the Most Admired within the U.S., neither Taylor nor Madonna make the cut, nor does any other singer, male or female. Barack and Michelle Obama top that particular poll.

