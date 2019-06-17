Taylor Swift and Katy Perry make up in Taylor's star-packed new music video for "You Need To Calm Down"

Universal Records

Universal RecordsTaylor Swift debuted the highly-anticipated music video for her latest single, "You Need to Calm Down" on Good Morning America Monday.

And yes, the video shows the long-hoped for reconciliation between Taylor and Katy Perry.

The pop music superstar's latest video for the pro-LGBTQ track also features cameos from an all-star lineup of guests, including: Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

In the video, as in the song, Taylor takes down those who protest the LGBTQ community: those who "need to calm down" are shown as gap-toothed yokels, shaking anti-gay signs.

The video, set in a technicolor trailer park, shows that who's who of stars from the LGBTQ community strutting their stuff and living their life regardless -- including drag performer versions of Taylor, Adele, and others -- and even a same-sex wedding.

At one point, Taylor, dressed as a pack of French fries, locks eyes at Perry, wearing a hamburger costume, like she famously did during the Met Gala. The one-time enemies then come together as naturally as, well, a burger and fries.

The pair hold hands, slow-dances, and Taylor rests her head lovingly on Katy's bun.

"You Need to Calm Down," was released last Friday and is from Swift's forthcoming new album, Lover, which will be out on Aug. 23.

The tune also dropped in the middle of Pride Month, and in the lyric video, Swift gives a nod to the organization GLAAD, singing: "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?" GLAAD is an organization that calls attention to LGBTQ+ representation in media.

Lover will have 18 tracks, the most Swift has ever put on a single album. There will also be four deluxe editions available at Target, each with unique content.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.