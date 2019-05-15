Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers to perform on "The Voice" season finale

Peggy SirotaTaylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers will be bringing their star power to The Voice season finale next week.

The Voice’s official Twitter page tweeted Tuesday night, “Hey @taylorswift13 who's performing at #TheVoice Finale?” They accompanied it with a GIF of Taylor spinning around in one of the show’s big red chairs with the caption, “ME!”

Via a video message, the JoBros confirmed they’d be performing too.

"Major breaking news, you ready?" Kevin Jonas says in the video clip. "Joe, Nick and I, the Jonas Brothers, we will be singing our new single, 'Cool,' on the live Voice finale!"

Nick adds, "It's gonna be an epic night of music. Don't miss it."

It’ll also be a reunion of sorts for Taylor and the bros – she previously dated Joe Jonas back in 2008, and told Ellen DeGeneres Thursday that she regrets putting Joe on blast on Ellen's show after Joe broke up with her over the phone.

The Voice season finale will air on NBC Tuesday, May 21.

