Taylor Swift adds nine show dates to The Eras Tour

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is giving her fans more of a chance to see her on her wildly successful Eras Tour.

A week after she announced she was bringing the tour to Australia, Europe, Japan, Singapore and the U.K. in 2024, Taylor Nation announced that Swift has added nine show dates.

“Another 9 #TSTheErasTour shows go up in lights like diamonds in the sky,” Taylor Nation captioned their announcement Instagram post — a reference to lyrics from Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) ﻿cut “The Lucky One.”

One of the dates will be in Los Angeles on August 7, 2023, while the others will spread throughout Europe and the U.K. across all of 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter is the special opening act for all of the European and U.K. shows, while HAIM and Gracie Abrams will perform before the new Los Angeles show.

