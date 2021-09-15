Taylor, Kelly, Whitney, Adele, Madonna make “Rolling Stone”‘s new “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Rolling Stone has published a brand-new list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time — it’s first since 2004 — and among the top 100 tracks on the list are hits by Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Madonna and Whitney Houston.

Highest-ranked is Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” at number 55. Taylor’s “All Too Well,” a fan favorite from her album Red, is number 69 — in fact, it has a higher ranking than The Beatles‘ iconic song, “Yesterday.” Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” is number 82, Kelly’s “Since U Been Gone” is number 93, and Whitney’s version of Dolly Parton‘s “I Will Always Love You” is 94.

The number-one song on the list is Aretha Franklin‘s 1967 classic version of Otis Redding‘s “Respect.”

The top 50 includes such crowd-pleasers as Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer,” Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Prince‘s “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain,” Lorde‘s “Royals,” Beyoncé‘s “Crazy In Love,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born to Run,” Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Rolling Stone‘s ranking was determined by more than 250 artists, musicians, producers, music industry figures, critics and journalists, who all submitted in their top 50 choices, which Rolling Stone then tabulated. More than half of the songs on the new list weren’t present on the 2004 list.

In case you’re wondering, the song that’s ranked #500 is “Stronger,” by Kanye West.

