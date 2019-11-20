Taylor, Gaga, Kelly, Aretha: Presidential candidate Andrew Yang's all-female pre-debate playlist

For the first time, the debate will be moderated by an all-female panel, so in honor of the occasion, Andrew Yang -- the candidate who wants to give every American 18 and over $1,000 a month -- has created a special all-female-empowerment-anthems playlist for Billboard.

Yang's selections include huge hits like Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," Destiny's Child's "Surivor" and Gloria Estefan's "Get On Your Feet" and popular tracks like Aretha Franklin's "Think," Rachel Platten's "Stand By You" and Jessie J's "Price Tag."

There are also lesser-known songs: Kelly Clarkson's version of the Hamilton song "It's Quiet Uptown" and Taylor Swift's "The Man" from her new album Lover.

Yang's favorite track, though, is "Dog Days are Over" by Florence + the Machine. He tells Billboard, "'Dog Days Are Over’ was the first song I listened to when I was getting pumped up for the Detroit Democratic debate, so it’s a special one."

Tonight's debate will be moderated by MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker. It'll air live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

In addition to Yang, the other candidates participating are Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. No word on what they'll be listening to before they take the stage.

