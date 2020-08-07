Taylor and Joe reportedly trade enchanted forest for the Utah mountains

Beth Garrabrant

Now that Taylor Swift has seemingly topped most of the Billboard charts, she’s earned a few days’ vacation.

Her boyfriend Joe Alwyn shared a photo on Instagram of himself high atop a cliff, looking over a landscape of mountains, trees and water. An insider tells E! Online that the photo was taken in Utah.

“Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe,” dished the insider. “They’re back in L.A.”

In April, Joe appeared to confirm that he and Taylor had been quarantining together by sharing some photos of what appeared to be Taylor’s cats.

Taylor’s new album folklore and its first single, “cardigan,” both debuted on top of the Billboard album chart and Hot 100 singles chart, respectively. She also topped many more of the publication’s charts, including the Artist 100, Digital Song Sales, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Streaming Songs.

