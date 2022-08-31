Tate McRae praises Shawn Mendes for being open about his mental health

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Tate McRae has long admired Shawn Mendes and is proud of the “Stitches” singer for prioritizing his mental health.

In July, Shawn canceled his Wonder Tour for mental health reasons. He explained to fans, “I have to put my health as my first priority” and also promised, “I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Tate, a fellow Canadian, sat down with ET Canada to share her thoughts on Shawn’s revelation. “Anyone can make up any excuse about canceling a tour,” she began. “I feel like he’s just being straight up about it.”

The “she’s all i wanna be” singer said Shawn is setting a positive example to everyone in the music industry. “I think that more artists need to be open about their mental health to make sure that they’re doing okay as a person, too,” she offered.

Tate added Shawn has “been my idol for forever” and she “really, really respect[s]” what he’s done.

The singer knows what it’s like to feel the pressure of touring, noting she’s recently toured the U.S. and sold out the U.K., Europe and Australia.

Noting tickets to her Australia gig “sold out in 4 minutes,” she remarked, “It’s just bizarre because you don’t ever think that people that far away would actually hear you or know who you are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tate teased a possible collaboration with friend Olivia Rodrigo. “We’ve talked about writing a song together for so long. Honestly, the problem is when you get in the studio with your friends, you get nothing done,” she laughed.

Tate also hopes to collaborate with fellow Canadian The Weeknd or Post Malone one day.

