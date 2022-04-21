Tate McRae gets COVID-19, postpones European tour kickoff

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Tate McRae is the latest musician to have her tour schedule affected by a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The “you broke me” star announced on Twitter that she has to postpone the first three shows of her European tour in Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden and Copenhagen, Denmark. “Hey guys, unfortunately, I have tested positive for covid,” she wrote.

Noting that she’s “asymptomatic,” Tate adds, “I am so sad and sorry i can’t be there with u guys…I will reschedule shows as soon as I can.”

The tour will continue as planned starting May 4 in Hamburg, Germany, a country where Tate has a lot of family.

The Canadian star will release her debut album, i used to think i could fly, on May 27. She recently wrapped up the North American leg of her tour; starting in September, she’ll be opening for fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes on his Wonder tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.