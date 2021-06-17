Tate McRae and Khalid are now “Working” together

RCA Records

Fresh off her collaborations with Regard and Troye Sivan on the hit dance track “You” and blackbear on the single “u love u,” Tate has teamed up with Khalid for a brand-new song called “Working.”

“I am so stoked for this song I did with Khalid,” Tate says in a statement. “I usually release a lot of songs that are pretty emotional but this one is just a straight summer bop. We had such a fun time creating this song — I seriously can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

On Twitter, Tate restated that point, writing, “This new song is a summer boppity. Like, who am i singing a somewhat happy song?…i been writing some tear jerkers lately so this is new for me.”

The video is coming “very soon,” according to a post on Tate’s Instagram.

Tate’s got a bunch of festival dates lined up for the summer and fall, including appearances at Wonderstruck Music Festival, Lollapolooza, Leeds Festival, Reading Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Music Midtown, Firefly, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits and more.

