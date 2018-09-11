Target Exclusive Halloween Candy Is Back!

It’s not too early to begin getting your Halloween candy in order, and Target is helping you out with some cool exclusive candy to make your house the must stop of kids in your neighborhood.

Last year, people loved the Cookies & Scream M&Ms, and this year will be no different with the candy that’ll be exclusive to Target stores.

How about some Monster Mania Reese’s cups, a chocolate Halloween house cookie kit, or even a jar of creepy eyeball bubble gum to add to your candy dish this Halloween?

You can begin to order these candies and more now at Target.com.

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

How early do you begin to plan for Halloween?

Do you hand out candy or just leave a bowl outside the door?