Taraji P. Henson to host 2020 American Music Awards

ABC/Sami Drasin

Acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the host of the 2020 American Music Awards, which will air Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host -– and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music,” the Emmy-winning Empire star and Oscar-nominated actress said in a statement.

This year, Dua Lipa scored an American Music Awards nomination for favorite female artist in the pop/rock category, alongside Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. The 25-year-old is also competing in the favorite pop/rock song category with Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd.

Malone, Ricch and The Weeknd are also up for up for artist of the year, along with Swift and Justin Bieber. Capaldi and Ricch will also face off in the new artist of the year category, alongside Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Weeknd and Ricch lead the group of nominees this year, garnering eight each. Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind, with five nods.

This year’s American Music Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

