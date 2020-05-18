Tara Reid As Carole Baskin In Tiger King Movie?

We haven’t hear a peep about Tara Reid in a while but I think this is good casting! Tara Reid might soon be saying, “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!”

The “American Pie” actress is reportedly in talks to star as Carole Baskin in a live-action remake.

Reid’s manager and business partner, Philippe Ashfield, made the reveal to The Post stating, “We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold.”

Ashfield explained that Reid is a fan of the documentary. “Tara loves ‘Tiger King’ and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well … and she has a similar look to [Baskin].”

Reid already has blond hair blue eyes like Baskin going for her.

Also channeling her inner-Baskin is “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon, who is set to play her in an adaptation of the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic”

A number of celebrities have publicly campaigned for the role of the zookeeper including Kevin Bacon, who said he would play Exotic “in a second.”

Fans suggested David Spade for the role, but despite his love for the series, he revealed he’s not interested in starring as Exotic.

Fellow actor, Nicolas Cage, has already nabbed the role for an eight-episode scripted series, Variety reported.