Taking a shot: Nick Jonas is launching new brand of tequila with designer John Varvatos

ABC/Lou RoccoCheers to Nick Jonas! The Jonas Brother is the latest celebrity to get into the alcohol biz.

He announced on his Instagram Wednesday that he's launching a new brand of tequila with fashion designer John Varvatos, called Villa One.

“I’ve been waiting for quite some time to share some exciting news with you guys,” Nick writes. “Over the past couple years, @JohnVarvatos and I have really enjoyed bonding over our love for tequila and we could not be more excited to introduce you to @VillaOne, our ultra-premium tequila hand crafted by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes.”

For all you tequila connoisseurs out there, Nick explains that what sets Villa One apart from other tequilas is that it uses “100% blue weber agave from both the highland and the lowland regions of Jalisco [Mexico] giving unique character and a distinctively smooth finish.”

You can visit VillaOneTequila.com to find out when it’ll be available near you.

Nick previously collaborated with Varvatos last year for the designer’s spring/summer campaign. He also designed his own limited-edition capsule collection for the menswear brand.

