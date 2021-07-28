Take a sunny stroll with Lorde as she answers “73 Questions” with ‘Vogue’

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Want to take a stroll with Lorde and get to know her a bit better? Vogue has you covered.

In a new video, the singer answers “73 Questions” with Vogue while on a sunny walk at the New York Botanical Garden. She’s quizzed on everything from what her dream job was as a five-year-old — “cartoonist” — to which artist she thinks has the best style… David Bowie, of course.

The 24-year-old also reveals one of the most surprising things she’s learned about pop stardom.

“Right when you can afford to buy anything you want, you get given everything for free,” she says. “It doesn’t make any sense. Don’t give us free stuff!”

As for an artist she’d want to collaborate with, Lorde says, “I kinda wanna talk to Harry Styles.” She also reveals that Taylor Swift was the first artist she met that had her totally starstruck.

In answers to other music-related questions, Lorde says Natalie Imbruglia is the most surprising influence on her new album Solar Power, the song she wishes she’d written is “Graceland” by Paul Simon, the most surprising thing she brings on tour is “expensive sheets,” and the most important thing she’s learned about producing her own music is to always trust her instincts because they are “always right.”

Solar Power comes out August 10.

