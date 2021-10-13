Tai Verdes is doing “A-O-K:” He’s now ‘Billboard”s number-one “Emerging Artist”

Angelo Kritikos

How’s Tai Verdes doing? “A-O-K,” thank you very much. He’s just hit number one on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

The Emerging Artists chart measures how artists are doing across all Billboard charts, but you can only be on it if you still haven’t hit the top 25 on either the Billboard Top 200 album chart or the Hot 100 singles chart. So out of all the artists out there who haven’t quite reached those heights, Tai is currently doing the best.

The multi-genre appeal of “A-O-K” is the key to Tai’s chart success: It’s currently #34 on the Hot 100, number five on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #20 on Alternative Airplay, #12 on Pop Airplay and #27 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Prior to “A-O-K,” which is from Tai’s debut album TV, he’d previously had some success with his viral TikTok hits “Stuck in the Middle” and “Drugs.” He’ll wrap up his first headlining tour next month in New York City.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.