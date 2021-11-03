Tai Verdes heats things up with new track, “Let’s Go to Hell”

Fourth Wall/Arista Records

Tai Verdes brings the heat with his new song, “Let’s Go to Hell.”

In the music video for the track, Tai and his girl heat things up at the country club and eventually burn it to the ground before they both burst into flames themselves.

“Let’s go to hell together/ We can burn forever/ I got nothing better to do/ You know that I’m not a rebel/ I just know the devil/ Can’t be much worse than me and you,” he sings.

“This new music is the next era. Everything is HD. I’ve never sat on songs for so long…but I’m excited to get them out into the world,” Tai says in a statement. “This next project is a continuation of what I started with [my 2021 album] TV. Telling stories about my experiences. Giving my perspective. And singing about new topics. I can’t wait to keep this thing moving forward.”

In addition to the new music, Tai also announced that he will be participating in a one-on-one conversation with Variety as part of the 2021 ASCAP Experience on November 17. He’ll chat about finding success on TikTok and how it helped lay the foundation for him as an artist.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.