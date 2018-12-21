Taco Bell Testing New Nacho Boxes !

Taco Bell is testing Nacho Boxes *angels singing* yes seems that our prayers have been answered.

For only five dollars you can get a Buffalo Chicken Nacho box, full of tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guac.

The bad news is that you can only get it in Charlotte, North Carolina starting December 27th.

Hopefully, the nacho box will be a hit and they will come to other cities.

What toppings do you like on your nachos?