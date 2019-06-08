Taco Bell Gives Us A Hit Song AND Nacho Fries Are Back!

Taco Bell is once again bringing back their popular Nacho Fries and this time to promote their return the fast-food chain has made created a movie.

The movie is called “Chasing Gold” and the movie even has a theme song that focuses on a person’s love for nacho fries called “Love of My Life.” Sheesh, it’s like they were reading my mind!

What Darren Criss sing it here!

Nacho fries are back on the menu at Taco Bell, but how long they’re on the menu is the real mystery.

Do you think Taco Bell should put nacho fries on the menu permanently? What do you think of the theme song about Nacho Fries?