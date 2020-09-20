Taco Bell adds wine to their menu!

Stop the presses!!! or whatever that saying is! Taco Bell has a new menu item and it’s a wine!

The wine is called Jalapeno Nior and it is described as having notes of strawberry, cherry, and beetroot.

Unfortunately for us, it is currently only available in Canada!

Well, kind of. It seems Canadians are super excited about the wine too because well, it keeps selling out!

This seems like good news to me because maybe it’ll convince Taco Bell to not only keep the wine on their menu, but to also make it available in the US!

Hey they took the Mexican pizza off of their menu, at this point, they owe us.