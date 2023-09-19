T-Boz And Chilli Reveal A Broadway Play About TLC Is In The Works

The iconic 90s R&B girl group TLC is gearing up for a range of upcoming projects, one of which is a Broadway play.

The remaining band members, T-Boz and Chilli, revealed the exciting news during an appearance on a panel at ‘90s Con. T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, told the audience, “We’re working on a Broadway play.”

Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, followed up with, “The cool thing, we do have a lot of people that worked on ‘Hamilton‘ working with us for ours,” People reported. T-Boz added, “That means we’ll have music for the play and a TV show we can’t talk about.”

T-Boz made mention of the upcoming endeavors at last year’s ’90s Con, although she didn’t share many details. It’s unclear when showings of the Broadway play will start.

