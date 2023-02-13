SZA’s ‘SOS’ is back at #1; The Weeknd’s viral hit returns album to top 10

Top Dawg/RCA

SZA‘s album SOS has returned to the top of the Billboard album chart for an eighth total week at #1.

As Billboard notes, the last album by a woman that spent that long on top was Taylor Swift‘s folklore, back in 2020. The last R&B/hip-hop album to do so was Drake‘s Views in 2016. And the last R&B/hip-hop album by a woman or R&B album by a woman to do so was Mariah Carey‘s Music Box in 1994.

And in terms of R&B albums, SOS has now spent more weeks at #1 than any album since Usher‘s Confessions in 2004.

Elsewhere on the chart, The Weeknd‘s best-of compilation album, The Highlights, jumps from #41 to #6, thanks to the popularity of “Die for You,” which has gained a new life on TikTok and on radio after first being released on his 2016 album, Starboy. The song is currently #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

