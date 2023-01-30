SZA’s ‘SOS’ continues to make ‘Billboard’ history with seven-week run at #1

Daniel Sannwald

SZA‘s SOS is holding down its spot as the #1 song on the Billboard 200. The album’s officially been atop the chart for seven weeks, the publication reports.

In the week ending January 26, per Luminate, SOS earned 111,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. With another week on top, it continues to make its way into Billboard‘s record-breaking statistics.

To start, SOS is the first album by a woman to spend seven weeks at #1 since Taylor Swift‘s Folklore in 2020. It’s one of three albums to stay atop the chart for at least seven weeks in the last year, joining Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti and the Encanto soundtrack.

It’s the first R&B/hip-hop album to spend its first seven weeks at #1 since Drake‘s Views in 2016, and the first R&B/hip-hop album by a woman, or R&B album by any act, to spend its first seven weeks at #1 since Whitney Houston‘s Whitney accomplished the feat in 1987.

SZA’s sophomore project, released back in December, has spent the most consecutive weeks atop the list since the Encanto soundtrack’s eight-week run. It’s the last album by a woman to spend seven consecutive weeks at #1 since Adele’s 25 in 2016. Billboard reports SOS, 25 and Taylor’s Folklore are the only three albums by a woman that have spent seven weeks at #1 in the last two decades.

SOS also has the most weeks at #1 for an R&B album by any artist since Usher‘s Confessions in 2004, and the most weeks at #1 for an R&B/hip-hop album or an R&B album by a woman since Mariah Carey‘s Music Box, which nonconsecutively spent eight weeks at #1 between late 1993 and early 1994.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.